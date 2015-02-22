BUENOS AIRES Feb 22 Two matches were held up because of crowd violence and a floodlighting failure in the Argentine first division on Saturday.

Tigre coach Gustavo Alfaro needed stitches to a head wound from an object thrown from the stands during his team's match at Rosario Central.

Alfaro could have told the referee he was unfit to carry on in the Tigre dugout and the match, which was held up for 13 minutes, would have been suspended.

However, Alfaro told reporters on the touchline: "We're not going to stop the match because of an idiot but Argentine football is shameful."

After the match and Central's winning goal which video replays showed was offside, Alfaro said: "My head hurts a lot, I'm not sure if it's because of the blow or the defeat.

"(Referee Diego) Ceballos let me make the decision and I told him to carry on (with the match) but someone needs to wear the pants."

Central conceded an own goal by Colombian defender Yeimar Andrade in the 73rd minute but scored twice in the final quarter of an hour through forwards Franco Niell and Marco Ruben to snatch a 2-1 victory.

Tigre had defender Leandro Gonzalez Pires and striker Marcelo Larrondo sent off in the last 10 minutes before former Villarreal and Dynamo Kyiv striker Ruben scored the stoppage time winner.

Champions Racing Club's match at Olimpo was held up for 25 minutes in the first half when the power failed at the Carminatti stadium in the South Atlantic port city of Bahia Blanca.

Racing, resting half their first team ahead of their South American Libertadores Cup match next week, were held 0-0 despite playing against 10 men for 25 minutes after Olimpo defender Nestor Moiraghi was sent off for a second booking.

Central are one of three teams on a maximum six points with Velez Sarsfield, who beat promoted Crucero del Norte 2-1, and Estudiantes, also 2-1 winners against Godoy Cruz in La Plata. (Reporting by Rex Gowar; Editing by John O'Brien)