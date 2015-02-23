BUENOS AIRES Feb 23 A 10-man Boca Juniors won 2-0 at Temperley but goalkeeper Agustin Orion's red card in first half stoppage time left Italy striker Dani Osvaldo still waiting for his Argentine first division debut on Sunday.

Orion, who had just made the second of two saves to prevent a Temperley equaliser, was sent off for a head butt on Juan Dinneno to leave his team a man short throughout the second half.

"I'll have to have a word with Orion later, he's got to avoid those things," Boca coach Rodolfo Arruabarrena told reporters.

Osvaldo, signed last week, was expected to make his Boca debut until Arruabarrena had to reshuffle his team after Orion's dismissal.

Argentina-born Osvaldo has yet to make a first division appearance in Argentina having only played for then second-tier Huracan before leaving for Europe aged 19 but may get his chance in the Libertadores Cup against Uruguay's Wanderers on Thursday.

"Dani's in good shape, he's trained well. We have time to decide on Thursday's team," Arruabarrena said.

Boca went ahead with a penalty converted by Juan Manuel Martinez in the 27th minute after goalkeeper Federico Crivelli brought down midfielder Marcelo Melli.

The championship favourites, who made it three wins in a week including a Libertadores Cup Group Five victory at Chile's Palestino on Wednesday, made sure of the three points with Jonathan Calleri's fine lob over Crivelli in the dying seconds.

Boca are one of four teams with a maximum six points along with Rosario Central, Velez Sarsfield and Estudiantes.

Their arch-rivals River Plate were pegged back by Quilmes in a 2-2 draw at the Monumental and have four points. (Reporting by Rex Gowar; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)