BUENOS AIRES, April 12 Four teams were level on points at the top of the Argentine championship after River Plate's 2-1 victory at Argentinos Juniors on Sunday.

River joined San Lorenzo, Boca Juniors and Rosario Central on 21 points from nine matches almost a third of the way through the season.

Veteran striker Fernando Cavenaghi put River ahead when he beat the offside trap to a through ball and raced into the box to beat goalkeeper Luis Ojeda after half an hour.

Argentinos equalised with Lautaro Rinaldi's overhead kick from a throw in the second half, less than two minutes after he had come on as a substitute.

River snatched the points in the 66th when teenage striker Lucas Boye chested down Camilo Mayada's cross and scored with a low right-footed shot past Ojeda into the far bottom corner.

"They are a tough team to play against on an always difficult, small pitch, I saw some good things," River coach Marcelo Gallardo told Futbol Para Todos.

River's fourth successive league win will boost their morale ahead of Wednesday's crucial last Libertadores Cup group match at home to San Jose of Bolivia.

Their only defeat in all competitions this year came in their tournament opener away to San Jose, who they must beat at El Monumental and hope the other group result goes their way to go through to the knockout phase.

"Now we must play our (winning) card on Wednesday," Gallardo said.

Boca failed to keep sole command at the top when they were held 0-0 by Nueva Chicago at La Bombonera, their first match in all competitions this year without scoring, earlier on Sunday.

San Lorenzo beat Independiente 1-0 at their Nuevo Gasometro ground and Rosario Central won 2-1 at home to San Martin on Saturday.

Lanus won Sunday's "Clasico del Sur", the capital's southern suburbs derby, 2-1 away to Banfield in a match with four red cards, two for each team.

Banfield defender Sergio Vittor was sent off midway through the first half for bringing down Lautaro Acosta and fellow midfielder Nicolas Aguirre converted the 26th-minute penalty to put Lanus ahead.

In the final minutes of the first half, Banfield's Ricardo Noir and Oscar Benitez of Lanus were dismissed for kicking each other at a corner and Acosta was sent off in the 66th for a second booking.

Lanus ended a run of two defeats and Banfield a three-match winning streak. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)