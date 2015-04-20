BUENOS AIRES, April 20 Bitter rivals River Plate and Boca Juniors were level on points at the top of the Argentine championship on Sunday ahead of their three "clasicos" in May including the two legs of their Libertadores Cup last 16 tie.

River beat Banfield 4-1 at El Monumental with a late brace from veteran striker Fernando Cavenaghi while Boca won 3-1 at Lanus after falling a goal behind in the opening minute.

San Lorenzo, who lost 1-0 at modest Aldosivi in Mar de Plata, and Rosario Central had begun the weekend programme equal top with Boca and River. Central drew 1-1 at Estudiantes in La Plata on Friday.

Boca and River have taken 24 points from 10 matches, two more points than Central and Belgrano, who beat Crucero del Norte 1-0 on Saturday. San Lorenzo are fifth with 21 points.

The leading pair meet in the league "superclasico" at La Bombonera on May 3 after a break in the championship next weekend because of national elections.

The two legs of their Libertadores Cup tie are scheduled for May 6 and 13.

"It's going to be a May to enjoy and live with intensity. I need all the players (in the squad) to be in good shape," River coach Marcelo Gallardo told reporters.

"Boca are in good form, it's going to be hard for them and also for us."

Argentina under-20 international Sebastian Driussi gave River the lead in the 21st minute and defender Ramiro Funes Mori increased it in the 73rd.

There was a flurry of goals in the final eight minutes with Colombian Mauricio Cuero pulling one back for Banfield before Cavenaghi scored in the 85th and with a neat back-heel in stoppage time.

Paraguay midfielder Victor Ayala stunned Boca by giving Lanus the lead in the first minute.

Federico Carrizo equalised with a fine header in the 18th minute, fellow striker Cristiano Pavon put them in front in the 65th and Uruguay midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro made sure of the points with an added-time penalty.

Former Boca and Argentina striker Martin Palermo resigned as coach of Arsenal after Saturday's 2-0 defeat at promoted Sarmiento, the club said on their website (www.celesteyrojo.com.ar). He had been in charge for exactly a year.

Palermo, revered at Boca where he was their highest ever scorer with 236 goals, is the seventh coach to leave his job in the Argentine first division this season.

Arsenal are five from bottom of the 30-team championship with one win in nine matches. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)