BUENOS AIRES, July 13 Boca Juniors are top of the Argentine league championship as they prepare to unveil Carlos Tevez for his second spell at the club on Monday.

A goal from striker Sebastian Palacios after half an hour gave Boca a 1-0 win at Sarmiento on Sunday, lifting them into first place a point ahead of San Lorenzo and three in front of River Plate.

Tevez, back home in Buenos Aires after a decade in Europe, missed the resumption of the championship because he is on holiday after playing for Argentina at the Copa America.

He will be officially presented to the media later on Monday and is expected to make his comeback in next weekend's home match against Quilmes at La Bombonera.

"I've got a nice little mess," said Boca coach Rodolfo Arruabarrena as he contemplated the prospect of finding a place for Tevez in his team among a number of strikers in good form.

"They all want to play but I'm the one who takes the decisions and these will always be for the good of the team," he told reporters.

San Lorenzo drew 1-1 at Union and River were also held 1-1 by Temperley at El Monumental as they rested first choice players for Tuesday's first leg of their Libertadores Cup semi-final against Guarani of Paraguay.

Sunday was also a good day for former Argentina defender Gabriel Heinze who made his coaching debut with Godoy Cruz in a 3-0 home win over Crucero del Norte in Mendoza.

Another coach Mauricio Pellegrino began his tenure at Independiente with a 3-1 home victory over Olimpo.

Newell's Old Boys fans showed their support for Lionel Messi at their 3-0 home win over Racing Club in Rosario, the Argentina captain's home town.

They displayed a huge banner behind one of the goals that said: "Messi, being the best is what differentiates us from the rest."

Messi has received criticism in his home country after favourites Argentina lost the Copa America final to hosts Chile on penalties following a 0-0 draw after extra time nine days ago in Santiago. (Writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)