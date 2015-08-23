BUENOS AIRES Aug 23 Nestor Ortigoza was not happy even though his stoppage-time penalty gave San Lorenzo a 3-2 win at Argentinos Juniors to keep them top of the Argentine championship.

The Saints have 46 points from 21 matches and can be caught only by Boca Juniors, three points behind, who host Godoy Cruz at La Bombonera on Sunday.

Midfielder Ortigoza, a former Argentinos Juniors player, secured Saturday's win when he converted the penalty two minutes into added time after Pablo Barrientos was brought down.

But the Paraguay international left the field complaining he had been insulted throughout the match by fans at the Diego Armando Maradona ground.

"I'm leaving with an immense sadness, I didn't think the crowd would be so ungrateful, I feel bitter," Ortigoza told reporters after he had expected a warm welcome back to the club he helped win the Clausura championship in 2010.

"I couldn't understand it, I gave my all here, I won things, when I left we were in the Libertadores Cup. The club sold me, I didn't leave as a free agent and they insulted me all match.

"This is my home and to be insulted in your home is nasty. From the warm up they insulted me, I'm really angry."

San Lorenzo led 2-0 after 39 minutes with goals from centre back Matias Caruzzo and striker Hector Villalba.

The home side looked to have secured a point when they hit back through midfielder Ezequiel Ham and defender Angel Garre in the final 11 minutes.

Coach Nestor Gorosito's job at the Maradona hangs by a thread after his team have taken only two points from their last eight matches. (Writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Clare Lovell)