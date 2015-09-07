BUENOS AIRES, Sept 6 San Lorenzo snatched the lead in the Argentine championship from Boca Juniors with a stoppage-time goal by substitute Mauro Matos after a poor back pass by teenager Rodrigo Betancur in the top-of-the-table clash at La Bombonera on Sunday.

San Lorenzo have 50 points from 23 matches, one point more than Boca who visit a fired-up River Plate next weekend after the South American champions ended a run of three league matches without victory by beating Nueva Chicago 4-1 including a hat-trick by striker Lucas Alario.

Boca's 18-year-old Betancur handed the Saints their victory after his poor back pass in added time was pounced on by Matos to score the only goal and the midfielder left the pitch in tears.

San Lorenzo's defender Matias Caruzzo said the home side had played better and his team were lucky to snatch the points.

"We didn't play well, they didn't have many chances in the first half but they did in the second," Caruzzo told reporters. "We ended up winning with intelligence and strong team work."

San Lorenzo were also lucky Colombia centre back Mario Yepes was only booked for a studs-first lunge at winger Sebastian Palacios in the first half.

Boca felt the absence of Argentina's Carlos Tevez and Fernando Gago and Nicolas Lodeiro of Uruguay, who are all on international duty.

There was going to be no first division matches this weekend because of FIFA international dates but the calendar was altered in May when games were postponed to commemorate the death of a player during a fourth division match.

Boca were unsuccessful in recent weeks trying to get the Argentine FA to postpone the fixtures which also affected San Lorenzo, who were without left back Emmanuel Mas, who made his Argentina debut in the 7-0 rout of Bolivia in Houston on Friday.

Saints midfielder Nestor Ortigoza, however, played in two matches in 24 hours.

He turned out for Paraguay against Chile on Saturday and returned to Buenos Aires where he came on as a substitute for the last 17 minutes at La Bombonera.

River made light of the absence of Argentina's Matias Kranevitter and Uruguayans Carlos Sanchez and Camilo Mayada as they rediscovered their finishing touch in their victory.

"We didn't generate so much play but we were pretty decisive with Alario showing excellent execution," said River coach Marcelo Gallardo.

"We had lacked finishing but today we had it."

(Additional reporting by Luis Ampuero; Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)