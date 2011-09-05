BUENOS AIRES, Sept 4 Promoted Atletico Rafaela won 1-0 at Union to stay top of the Argentine first division, a point ahead of favourites Boca Juniors, while champions Velez Sarsfield went down to their second successive defeat on Sunday.

Velez, seventh with seven points, lost at Olimpo in Bahia Blanca with Paraguayan Nestor Bareiro and fellow striker Martin Rolle, who scored a goal apiece, giving the visiting defence a torrid time.

Former Mexico striker Guillermo Franco headed an equaliser before halftime but failed with a chance to put Velez level again when his 80th-minute penalty was saved by Laureano Tombolini.

Rafaela, who have 12 points from four wins in five matches in the Apertura championship, scored with an own goal through Union defender Juan Pablo Cardenas, who was sent off near the end for a second booking.

Union, another promoted side, could have equalised just after the interval but Jeronimo Barrales's penalty was saved by Guillermo Sara.

Boca, 1-0 winners at Independiente in the weekend's biggest match, are joint second with Lanus on 11 points and remain unbeaten.

Rolando Schiavi, the 38-year-old defender in his second spell at Boca and captain for the day in the absence of injured midfielder Juan Roman Riquelme, hoofed the only goal home in a melee after a corner early in the second half.

With Boca dominant in the second half, winger Pablo Mouche rounded goalkeeper Fabian Assman and looked to have steered the ball home eight minutes later for a second goal but defender Julian Velazquez cleared off the line, although he was hurt crashing into the post and had to be substituted.

Hard-core Independiente fans chanted outside the team's dressing room demanding coach Antonio Mohamed's dismissal.

Lanus beat Estudiantes 2-1 at home on Saturday to keep the ailing 2010 Apertura champions stuck one from bottom with just two points.

