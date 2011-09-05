By Rex Gowar
| BUENOS AIRES, Sept 4
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 4 Promoted Atletico Rafaela
won 1-0 at Union to stay top of the Argentine first division, a
point ahead of favourites Boca Juniors, while champions Velez
Sarsfield went down to their second successive defeat on Sunday.
Velez, seventh with seven points, lost at Olimpo in Bahia
Blanca with Paraguayan Nestor Bareiro and fellow striker Martin
Rolle, who scored a goal apiece, giving the visiting defence a
torrid time.
Former Mexico striker Guillermo Franco headed an equaliser
before halftime but failed with a chance to put Velez level
again when his 80th-minute penalty was saved by Laureano
Tombolini.
Rafaela, who have 12 points from four wins in five matches
in the Apertura championship, scored with an own goal through
Union defender Juan Pablo Cardenas, who was sent off near the
end for a second booking.
Union, another promoted side, could have equalised just
after the interval but Jeronimo Barrales's penalty was saved by
Guillermo Sara.
Boca, 1-0 winners at Independiente in the weekend's biggest
match, are joint second with Lanus on 11 points and remain
unbeaten.
Rolando Schiavi, the 38-year-old defender in his second
spell at Boca and captain for the day in the absence of injured
midfielder Juan Roman Riquelme, hoofed the only goal home in a
melee after a corner early in the second half.
With Boca dominant in the second half, winger Pablo Mouche
rounded goalkeeper Fabian Assman and looked to have steered the
ball home eight minutes later for a second goal but defender
Julian Velazquez cleared off the line, although he was hurt
crashing into the post and had to be substituted.
Hard-core Independiente fans chanted outside the team's
dressing room demanding coach Antonio Mohamed's dismissal.
Lanus beat Estudiantes 2-1 at home on Saturday to keep the
ailing 2010 Apertura champions stuck one from bottom with just
two points.
(Editing by Ian Ransom; to query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please click on the newslink:
for South American soccer