BUENOS AIRES Nov 18 Boca Juniors can get
one hand on the Argentine championship trophy with a home win
over Racing Club on Sunday (2200 GMT) although the visitors plan
to attack from the start in a last-ditch bid to cut the
eight-point gap at the top.
The mouthwatering clash at the Bombonera, one of the many
'clasicos' between the 'Big Five', comes with just 15 points to
play for in the Apertura title race.
"If we win, it's going to get very difficult for the teams
behind us to catch us. If we don't win, the objective will be
not to lose so the advantage we have today does not get
smaller," Boca defender Facundo Roncaglia told reporters.
Second-placed Racing's captain Claudio Yacob added: "We'll
attack them all the time. With a draw they'll be too far (ahead)
mathematically."
Unbeaten Boca, seeking their first crown since 2008 and held
0-0 at title holders Velez Sarsfield in their last match before
the international break, will again be without playmaker Juan
Roman Riquelme who has suffered with a foot injury for a month.
Racing's Colombia striker Teofilo Gutierrez is a doubt
having missed training on Thursday when he should have returned
from Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against Argentina in his home
country.
Among the rest of the Big Five, San Lorenzo will be fighting
to get out of the relegation zone into which they plunged last
weekend when they host promoted Union at the Nuevo Gasometro
(2000 on Sunday) having gone three matches without a win and
with the pressure mounting on coach Omar Asad.
OWN GOAL
San Lorenzo lost 1-0 to All Boys on Saturday in a match
postponed two weeks earlier when a Saints 'barrabrava' fan angry
at the team's performances attacked defender Jonathan Bottinelli
after training. All Boys won with an own goal by Bottinelli.
Independiente, in mid-table but wary of a poor three-season
points average that puts them dangerously close to the
relegation zone, are at home to Olimpo on Saturday (2210).
The absent member of the Big Five, relegated River Plate,
are away to Guillermo Brown at Puerto Madryn in a Nacional B
(second division) match on the windswept Patagonian South
Atlantic coast looking to bounce back from a home defeat by
Atletico Tucuman.
The Monumental was packed with about 45,000 fans for River's
return home on Sunday after a five-match ground suspension
following crowd violence when they were relegated at the
Monumental in June.
But Atletico spoilt the party with two early breakaway goals
to win 2-0 allowing Instituto to take the sole lead in the
standings.
(Editing by Ken Ferris; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please click on the newslink:
for South American soccer
