UPDATE 1-Russia lose London Games 4x400m women's relay medals over doping
* More than 100 athletes positive in re-tests (Updates with details, background)
BUENOS AIRES, July 5 Argentina coach Gerardo Martino resigned on Tuesday citing a leadership vacuum at the Argentine FA (AFA) and problems trying to pick an 18-man squad for the Olympic soccer tournament in Rio de Janeiro in August, the AFA said.
"Owing to the lack of decisions in naming new authorities in the Argentine Football Association and serious problems in choosing the squad to represent the country at the upcoming Olympic Games, the national team's coaching staff has decided to present its resignation today," said a statement issued by the AFA in Martino's name. (Reporting by Hugh Bronstein; Writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Clare Lovell)
* More than 100 athletes positive in re-tests (Updates with details, background)
ZURICH, Feb 1 The International Olympic Committee has sanctioned three athletes for failing anti doping tests, saying on Wednesday the Russian and Turkish athletes had been disqualified them from the 2012 London Olympics.
MELBOURNE, Feb 1 Sprinting great Usain Bolt is refusing to dwell on the disappointment of losing his Beijing Olympics 4x100 metres gold medal after his Jamaican team mate Nesta Carter tested positive for a banned stimulant.