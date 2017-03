(Corrects date of World Cup final to July 13)

BUENOS AIRES Aug 12 Gerardo Martino has been chosen to succeed Alejandro Sabella as Argentina coach, the Argentine FA said in a statement on Tuesday.

Former Barcelona manager Martino takes over from Sabella, who quit at the end of last month, ahead of a Sept. 3 friendly away to Germany.

Germany beat Argentina in the World Cup final in Brazil on July 13. (Reporting by Luis Ampuero; Writing by Rex Gowar)