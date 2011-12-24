By Rex Gowar
| BUENOS AIRES
BUENOS AIRES Dec 23 Former Argentine
World Cup-winning goalkeeper Nery Pumpido is to take charge of
Godoy Cruz amid a series of coaching changes in the country's
first division ahead of the Clausura championship in the second
half of the season.
Racing Club are on the verge of lining up former Argentina
coach Alfio Basile to replace Diego Simeone, who departed for
Atletico Madrid, while Uruguayan Jorge da Silva is taking charge
at Banfield.
"Nery Pumpido, the ex-world champion with the Argentina team
in 1986, will lead the squad that will play in the first
division tournament and the Copa Libertadores," Godoy Cruz said
on their website (www.clubgodoycruz.com.ar) on Friday.
The 54-year-old will fill the vacancy left by Da Silva, who
surprised the club's board by quitting despite having steered
them into the Libertadores, South America's elite club
competition, for the second time.
Pumpido has already won the Copa Libertadores as a player
with River Plate in 1986 and as a coach with Olimpia of Paraguay
in 2002.
Ex-Uruguay striker Da Silva left Godoy Cruz because he was
unhappy at criticism over poor results in the Apertura run-in
which nearly scuppered their Libertadores ambitions.
The 50-year-old replaces former Mexico coach Ricardo La
Volpe, who left Banfield after failing to lift them off the
bottom of the championship standings.
"I liked how convinced the directors were about me being the
person capable of taking charge of the team because I think
there are very good players here to do a good job," Da Silva
told reporters after his unveiling on Friday.
The Racing board were discussing personal terms with Basile
before deciding whether to bring the twice Copa America winning
coach back to the club for the fourth time as team boss.
More than half the clubs in the 20-team first division have
parted company with the coaches who were at the helm of their
teams at the start of the Apertura in August.
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)