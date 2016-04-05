BUENOS AIRES, April 5 Gustavo Alfaro was the only one of four debutant coaches in the ninth round of the Argentine first division championship to get a victory when Gimnasia edged Quilmes 1-0 on Monday.

Julio Cesar Falcioni, Pedro Troglio and Juan Manuel Llop were the other three appointed before the international break two weeks ago, but none of them could match Alfaro's winning start to life at their new clubs.

"I was left a great team by Pedro (Troglio)," Alfaro told reporters after a win that lifted Gimnasia to fourth in Zone A of the championship on 16 points, four behind leaders Godoy Cruz.

The winners of the two 15-team zones meet in the May 29 final.

Troglio, who had been at Gimnasia since 2011, was sacked after they lost the La Plata derby 3-0 to bitter rivals Estudiantes three weeks ago.

He was soon handed the job at Tigre, who had dismissed former Italy World Cup winner Mauro Camoranesi, as the managerial merry-go-round in Argentina took the tally of teams to have changed coach since the beginning of the season to nine.

Tigre played their part in the weekend's best match, a 3-3 thriller at Racing Club in Zone B.

Falcioni, who won the championship with Boca Juniors in 2011, replaced Claudio Vivas at Banfield for his third spell in charge of the club he steered to their first and only league title in 2009.

Banfield, held 1-1 at home by Colon, languish near the bottom of Zone A.

Llop took charge at Atletico Rafaela, one from bottom of Zone B, after they had sacked Jorge Burruchaga and unsurprisingly watched his new side lose 3-0 at Boca.

Lanus, the best team in the league, lead Zone B on 22 points, three ahead of Estudiantes, after a 4-0 rout of Union that included a first half hat-trick by striker Jose Sand. (Reporting by Rex Gowar; Editing by John O'Brien)