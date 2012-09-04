BUENOS AIRES, Sept 4 Coaches Facundo Sava and Frank Kudelka have lost their jobs at the bottom two teams in the Argentine first division.

Former Fulham striker Sava's San Martin and Union, who were coached by Kudelka, have no points after losing their opening five matches of the season.

"The (club) directors asked me to step aside," Sava, who celebrated his goals at Fulham donning a black Lone Ranger style mask, told reporters.

Nery Pumpido, Argentina's 1986 World Cup winning goalkeeper, has agreed to return to Union for a second spell as coach.

Kudelka, who had been at Union since July 2010 and steered them to promotion last year, is on a short list to replace Sava at San Martin, according to media reports.

The pair join Christian Diaz on the sidelines after he resigned at relegation-threatened Independiente 10 days ago.

Diaz has been replaced by Americo Gallego, whose debut finished in a 2-1 loss at Godoy Cruz on Sunday. Independiente have two points. (Reporting by Rex Gowar; editing by Matt Barker)