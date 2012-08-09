UPDATE 1-Soccer-Turkey says will bid to host Euro 2024
ISTANBUL, Feb 15 Turkey will bid to host the Euro 2024 soccer tournament after three previous unsuccessful attempts, Turkish Football Federation head Yildirim Demiroren said on Wednesday.
BUENOS AIRES Aug 9 Boca Juniors have won the relauched Copa Argentina with a 2-1 win over Racing Club in the delayed final to remain the only champions of the competition in its chequered 42-year history.
Uruguayan forward Santiago Silva gave Boca the lead with a long-range shot against the run of play in the 21st minute and Lucas Viatri scored the second just after the hour in the neutral city of San Juan.
Valentin Viola pulled one back for Racing Club in the 68th minute of Wednesday's match in front of a 35,000 crowd.
The match had been due scheduled for June 23 to round off the 2011-12 season but, in a story typical of the confusion which surrounds Argentine domestic football, was delayed because of fixture congestion.
As a result, it was played one week after the start of the 2012-13 season.
Modelled on European domestic cup competitions such as Spain's Copa del Rey and England's FA Cup, it featured 186 teams from the top five tiers of Argentine football in a knockout format.
Boca were also champions in 1969 on the only other occasion the tournament was completed.
In 1970, the tournament was abandoned after the first leg of the final had been played and was never held again until the Argentine FA relaunched it last season.
Boca's win gave them a small consolation after they failed to win the Argentine Clausura championship last season and were beaten in the South American Libertadores Cup final by Brazil's Corinthians.
They started the new league season on Saturday with a 3-0 defeat to Quilmes. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by John O'Brien)
Feb 15 Familiar faces in the Swansea City dressing room have helped Martin Olsson settle in at the Premier League club, and the defender says he's now getting to the level of fitness he needs to play in the Premiere League.
