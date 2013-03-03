BUENOS AIRES, March 3 An Argentine soccer hooligan died in a shootout between rival fans as he was handing out tickets for a second division match, local media reported on Sunday.

The victim, 31-year-old Julio Biscay, was shot in the chest on Saturday about 700 metres from Gimnasia stadium in La Plata, 60 km from Buenos Aires, the Sports daily Ole said.

An 11-year-old boy was also wounded as he waited for a ticket for Gimnasia's match against Nueva Chicago in the second-tier Primera B Nacional championship.

"Football is dirty, it's very bad, like society. One can't live like this," said Gimnasias coach, former Argentina World Cup midfielder Pedro Troglio.

Gimnasia were leading 4-0 when the referee suspended the match seven minutes from time due to fighting between Nueva Chicago hooligans and police.

The incident followed the death in hospital of a fan of first division Tigre on Wednesday. He was shot during fighting between rival gangs of Tigre hooligans last weekend.

Tigre's match at home to All Boys on Sunday (2000 GMT) was ordered to be played behind closed doors.

