ASUNCION Oct 28 Young Argentine forward Brian Fernandez has been banned for two years, the second year suspended, for doping at a Libertadores Cup match, the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) said.

The 21-year-old Racing Club player tested positive for cocaine after a group stage match against Wanderers of Uruguay in South America's top club competition, it said in a statement on its website (www.conmebol.com).

Fernandez was provisionally suspended in July until confirmation of the sanction on Tuesday, which allows him to resume playing in July 2016, provided he has monthly doping checks for another year afterwards, the Paraguay-based CONMEBOL said. (Reporting by Daniela Desantis; Writing by Rex Gowar,; Editing by Neville Dalton)