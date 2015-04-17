BUENOS AIRES, April 17 Former Barcelona and Argentina centre back Gabriel Milito has taken over as coach of Estudiantes and will make his debut in a Libertadores Cup tie against Ecuador's Barcelona SC on Tuesday.

Milito, who in 2006 won the European Champions League with Barcelona and then helped Argentina reach the World Cup quarter-finals in Germany, was recruited by Estudiantes president and former national team mate Juan Sebastian Veron.

He replaces Mauricio Pellegrino who was sacked after his team went six matches without a victory, the most recent when they lost 2-0 at Tigre in the first division on Monday.

"It's a vital match, we have to prepare for it very well. It won't be easy, it's a great challenge, the Libertadores is hard work," Milito told a news conference.

Estudiantes, four-times winners of South America's top club competition, visit Barcelona SC in their closing match in Group Seven in Quayaquil looking for a win that would send them into the last 16.

If they draw they would be relying on a victory for Atletico Nacional of Colombia or Paraguay's Libertad, who both have one more point than Estudiantes, in the other match in the group and their better goal difference would carry them through.

"I really value this opportunity and hope to be up to it," said Milito who has had experience as a reserve team coach at Independiente where he began his playing career.

"It's a big responsibility because it's not so simple to choose an inexperienced coach.

"(Pep) Guardiola was a great trainer for me," he added looking back at his time at Barcelona. "I learnt a lot from him, as I did from other trainers who coached me." (Reporting by Rex Gowar, editing by Tony Jimenez)