Soccer-Ivory Coast name "big catch" Wilmots as coach
ABIDJAN, March 21 Ivory Coast named Marc Wilmots as their new coach on Tuesday, describing the former Belgium boss as a "big catch."
LONDON Oct 31 World Cup runners-up Argentina will play Portugal in a friendly at Old Trafford on Nov. 18, Manchester United said on Friday.
The game could see a number of United players past and present in opposition, including Argentina pair Angel Di Maria and Marcos Rojo potentially up against former stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani.
(Reporting By Steve Tongue)
ABIDJAN, March 21 Ivory Coast named Marc Wilmots as their new coach on Tuesday, describing the former Belgium boss as a "big catch."
March 21 Manchester United defender Phil Jones is out of England's squad for their upcoming international fixtures against Germany and Lithuania after sustaining an injury in training, the English Football Association said on Tuesday.
* Schweinsteiger could have helped United, says Loew (Updates with Fire confirmation, length of deal, Loew quotes)