BUENOS AIRES Nov 21 Argentina 2 Brazil 1 - international friendly result on Wednesday

Played at La Bombonera, Buenos Aires

Scorers: Argentina - Ignacio Scocco 80pen, 90 Brazil - Fred 84

Halftime: 0-0

Brazil win "Superclasico de las Americas" trophy on penalties after 3-3 aggregate score in friendly double-header