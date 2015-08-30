BUENOS AIRES Aug 30 Injury to Zenit St Petersburg central defender Ezequiel Garay has opened the Argentina door to Fiorentina's Gonzalo Rodriguez after a seven-year absence.

Garay, who has tendonitis, pulled out of Argentina's tour of Texas on Sunday, the Argentine FA (AFA) said.

"The Zenit defender is injured and will not travel to the United States. His place will be taken by Gonzalo Rodriguez, centre back of Fiorentina," the AFA said on its website (www.afa.org.ar).

The 31-year-old former San Lorenzo and Villarreal defender Rodriguez won the last of his six caps in a 0-0 draw with the United States in New Jersey in June 2008.

Garay joins Manchester City right back Pablo Zabaleta, Lazio midfielder Lucas Biglia and Paris St Germain forward Javier Pastore on the Argentina injury list.

Argentina, warming up for the South American 2018 World Cup qualifiers starting in October, play friendlies against Bolivia in Houston on Friday and Mexico in Dallas four days later. (Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Tom Hayward)