BUENOS AIRES Feb 27 Boca Juniors striker Emmanuel Gigliotti has agreed to go to China Super League club Chongqing Lifan on loan until June given the competition for places with the arrival of Daniel Osvaldo, local media said on Friday.

The club has yet to officially announce the departure of centre forward Gigliotti, who has seen little action this season following the signing of Italy striker Osvaldo on loan from Southampton two weeks ago.

The 27-year-old Gigliotti, who said goodbye to team mates at the club training grounds on Friday morning, will return to Boca in July unless the Chinese club opts to pay a transfer fee reported at $4.5 million.

Gigliotti, who has also played for San Lorenzo and earned his move to Boca in 2013 after scoring 23 goals in 41 matches for Colon, won a single cap in 2011 in a friendly against Brazil.

Osvaldo, who scored the winning goal on his Boca debut in their 2-1 Libertadores Cup win over Wanderers of Uruguay on Thursday, is due to return to Premier League Southampton in the English off-season. (Reporting by Rex Gowar, editing by Nick Mulvenney)