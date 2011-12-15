Dec 14 Godoy Cruz coach Jorge da Silva
resigned on Wednesday despite steering his team into the 2012
Copa Libertadores and receiving backing from players, directors
and fans.
"There were things I didn't like that happened at the club
during the last matches that we had lost," Da Silva told
reporters about the criticism at the club during a recent lean
spell. "There were people who cast doubt over my work so I
decided to resign," the 49-year-old Uruguayan added.
Godoy Cruz, from the western Andean province of Mendoza,
ended a run of four matches without a victory and eight with
only one win when they beat Atletico Rafaela 2-0 on Monday to
secure their place in South Americas elite club competition.
Da Silva, a former Atletico Madrid, River Plate and Uruguay
striker, was the eighth coach in the Apertura, first of two
championships in the Argentine season, to resign or be sacked.
The Clausura championship and the Copa Libertadores both
kick off in February after the summer recess.
(Reporting by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by Greg
Stutchbury)