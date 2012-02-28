BUENOS AIRES Feb 28 Nestor Gorosito handed in his resignation as coach of Argentine first division side Argentinos Juniors from a hospital bed after suffering multiple injuries in a car crash.

The 47-year-old crashed his pickup truck in the early hours of Saturday on a highway on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, hours before his team lost a league match against San Lorenzo.

"Today, the coaching staff led by Nestor Gorosito handed in their resignations to the board. These will be evaluated jointly with the coach given the time that his recovery requires," the club said on Tuesday on their website (www.argentinosjuniors.com.ar).

The former Argentina midfielder decided to resign after learning he would have to remain in hospital for at least two months to recover from intestinal damage and a fractured vertebra.

Club president Luis Segura confirmed on La Red radio station that Gorosito's life was not in danger and the board would take two to three days to decide whether to accept his resignation.

Argentinos, who won their third league title in 2010, signed Gorosito in September midway through the Apertura, first of two championships in the season.

Picking up a team with no wins in seven matches, he steered them to five victories and three draws in 11. Argentinos have picked up only one point from three matches in the Clausura championship. (Reporting By Rex Gowar, editing by Pritha Sarkar)