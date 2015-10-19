BUENOS AIRES Oct 18 Boca Juniors missed a chance to seal the Argentine league title on Sunday after going down 3-1 away to Racing in a bad-tempered match that saw two Boca players sent off and another four booked.

Three points would have given Boca an unassailable eight-point lead over Rosario Central with two games to go but the capital club were outplayed by the home side.

"We need to grow in these games and not play like this," said Boca striker Carlos Tevez. "Racing were the better team."

Boca had Daniel Diaz sent off for a stopping a goal bound shot with his hand after half an hour, and then Cristian Erbes followed him after 76 minutes for a second yellow.

Marcos Acuna put Racing in the lead with a header after five minutes but Boca equalised 18 minutes later through Jonathan Calleri.

Gustavo Bou restored their lead from the penalty spot 12 minutes before half time and goalkeeper Sebastian Saja added a third from the spot in the 87th minute after Gaston Diaz was felled in the box.

However, the loss may just be delaying the inevitable as Boca still need just two points from their last two games to guarantee the title.

"The championship is within our grasp," Tevez added. "We need to grow at a few little things."

Their closest challengers San Lorenzo missed a great chance to close the gap to three points when they went down 2-1 earlier in the day to Olimpo.

The result means that Boca are static on 61 points, five ahead of second-placed Rosario Central, who beat Argentinos Juniors 2-0, and six ahead of San Lorenzo.

Racing moved into fourth on 53 points.

Boca are at home to Tigre in their next match on Nov. 1, while Rosario are away to Banfield the same day. (Writing by Andrew Downie; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)