BUENOS AIRES May 29 Lanus overwhelmed San Lorenzo 4-0 in the Argentine championship final on Sunday to win their second league title.

The victory at the River Plate stadium was a deserved finish for Lanus, who were the best team in the competition.

Lanus had reached the final as runaway winners of Group B, finishing six points clear of second-placed Estudiantes after winning 12 of their 16 matches.

San Lorenzo, who were chasing a 13th title, squeezed into the final by winning Group A by a point from Godoy Cruz last weekend.

