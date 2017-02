BUENOS AIRES, June 24 Arsenal won the Argentine league title for the first time after beating Belgrano 1-0 at home on the final day of the Clausura championship on Sunday.

The new champions finished the 19-match championship with 38 points, two more than their closest challengers Tigre, who drew 2-2 with Independiente, and five ahead of Apertura title holders Boca Juniors, beaten 3-1 at All Boys. (Writing by Rex Gowar in London; Editing by John Mehaffey)