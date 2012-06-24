* Arsenal lift first title after 1-0 win over Belgrano
* Won six of last seven matches including win at Boca
By Luis Ampuero
BUENOS AIRES, June 24 Arsenal won their first
Argentine league championship on Sunday after beating Belgrano
1-0 at home on the final day of the Clausura championship.
The modest club from the suburb of Sarandi, founded in 1957
by present Argentine Football Association president Julio
Grondona and his brother, finished the 19-match championship
with 38 points, two more than their closest challengers Tigre,
who were held 2-2 at home by Independiente.
"This is a huge happiness, something fabulous," Arsenal club
president, Grondona's son Julito, told reporters. "The smallest
(first division) club in Argentina were champions, the one with
the fewest followers."
Title holders Boca Juniors, winners of the Apertura in the
first half of the season, finished five points adrift along with
All Boys, who beat them 3-1.
Central defender Lisandro Lopez, no relative of his
Argentine namesake who plays as a striker for Olympique Lyon,
scored the winning goal midway through the first half.
Belgrano had two players sent off, defenders Luciano Lollo
in the 56th minute and Claudio Perez in added time.
Tigre, who began the day equal on points with Arsenal at the
top, went ahead in the 20th minute with striker Carlos Luna's
12th goal confirming him as the tournament's top scorer.
However, a brace from playmaker Patricio Rodriguez early in
the second half put Independiente ahead before a late equaliser
by Diego Morales with a penalty after the visitors' Osmar
Ferreyra had been sent off.
Tigre's point was enough to save them from a playoff with a
team from the Primera B Nacional (second division) for their top
flight survival. While vying for the championship, Tigre were
dangerously low in the relegation standings, a separate table
based on team's average points over the last three seasons.
BOCA DEFEAT
Boca, who had effectively kissed the title goodbye in an
upset 3-0 home defeat by Arsenal last weekend, fielded reserves
at All Boys as the first team were rested for the first leg of
South America's Libertadores Cup final at home to Corinthians of
Brazil on Wednesday.
Winger Emanuel Perea scored a hat-trick for All Boys before
defender Gaston Sauro pulled one back for Boca one minute from
time.
Banfield, who won the Apertura title two and a half years
ago, were relegated after a 3-0 home defeat by Colon. The match
was abandoned seven minutes from time when angry Banfield fans
threw objects on to the pitch.
Colon's 39-year-old striker Esteban Fuertes marked the last
match of his career with two goals for a championship tally of
seven.
San Lorenzo's 3-1 home win over San Martin with two goals
from their Uruguayan striker Carlos Bueno put them into a
promotion-relegation playoff with Instituto, who finished third
in the Primera B Nacional.
Although San Lorenzo finished in 12th place in the Clausura
standings, they finished in the bottom four of the relegation
standings.
San Martin, who had midfielder Mauro Bogado sent off after
half an hour, also go into a playoff with former first division
champions Rosario Central, the fourth-placed team in the B
Nacional.
River Plate and Quilmes were promoted on Saturday as B
Nacional champions and runners-up.
