BUENOS AIRES Dec 6 There were mixed emotions for the Milito brothers in Argentina on Sunday when striker Diego helped Racing Club to a Copa Libertadores place while Gabriel resigned as Estudiantes coach.

Racing lost 2-1 at home to Independiente in the second leg of the Libertadores playoff final but went through 3-2 on aggregate after last weekend's first leg win.

Christian Rodriguez put Independiente ahead with a free kick in the 67th minute, Racing defender Luciano Lollo headed an equaliser from a corner four minutes later and Juan Lucero grabbed the winner in added time.

Independiente midfielders Jesus Mendez and Jorge Ortiz were sent off in the final eight minutes.

Racing, Libertadores winners in 1967, join holders River Plate, league champions Boca Juniors, San Lorenzo, Rosario Central and Huracan as Argentina's qualifiers for South America's top club competition next year.

Gabriel Milito quit Estudiantes over reported differences with the club president Juan Sebastian Veron concerning reinforcements for the team.

"I felt it was the right time to close this chapter," Milito told reporters after Estudiantes had crushed Olimpo 5-0 on aggregate in a playoff for a Copa Sudamericana berth.

Captain Leandro Desabato said Milito's departure hurt because he had had a positive impact on the club.

"We thought it was a hasty decision and we told Gabriel so but he said the decision was taken and it was a personal matter," Desabato told the club website (www.estudiantesdelaplata.com).

Former Argentina boss Alejandro Sabella and Edgardo Bauza, who has left San Lorenzo, are among the candidates to succeed Milito.