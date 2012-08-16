By Brian Homewood
| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT Aug 16 After a rollercoaster ride
under Diego Maradona followed by Sergio Batista's failed
attempts to imitate Barcelona, Argentina are once again
beginning to look a threat to the world's top sides.
This time last year, the blue-and-white striped shirt
appeared to act as a millstone around Lionel Messi's neck,
transforming him into a forlorn figure shorn of his Barcelona
exuberance.
Since then, coach Alejandro Sabella has found a formation
which, although still vulnerable at the back, is capable of
giving Messi the ball in his favourite position around 25 metres
from goal, allowing him cause mayhem among opposing defences.
Argentina have won their last five games, continuing the run
with their 3-1 win away to Germany on Wednesday, and Messi has
scored nine times in those matches, including two hat-tricks.
Despite missing a penalty, Messi led the Argentine attack,
got on the scoresheet in the second half and helped the South
Americans create a hatful of chances, albeit against a German
side down to 10 men since the 31st minute.
"The good thing is that we have managed to win a number of
games in a row," Messi told Argentine media. "We've been
inconsistent now for several years, but now we seem to have
found our way."
Argentina's instability set in after the 2006 World Cup when
Jose Pekerman decided not to continue following the
quarter-final penalty shootout defeat to Germany.
He was replaced by the Alfio Basile, an old romantic who,
with his slicked-back hair and gravel voice, might have stepped
out of a 1950s tango club.
Basile based his side around the mercurial Juan Roman
Riquelme but, increasingly seen as old-fashioned and out of
touch by his players, quit in 2008 following a string of World
Cup qualifying draws.
That opened the door for Maradona, who was swept in on a
wave of popular demand.
His presence turned the side into something of a circus,
providing huge entertainment value, but he often appeared lost
as a coach and a series of defeats left them in danger of
missing out on the 2010 World Cup.
Eventually, they qualified but were thrashed 4-0 by Germany
in the quarter-finals. Maradona quit in a row with the
federation over his coaching staff.
Amid all of this, Messi struggled to reproduce his club
form, leading to some vitriolic criticism which even questioned
his patriotism.
Batista, Maradona's replacement, never solved the riddle
either, despite saying he wanted Argentina to play like
Barcelona.
Having conducted all sorts of experiments, the 1986 World
Cup-winning midfielder was unceremoniously fired after Argentina
were knocked out of last year's Copa America in the
quarter-finals on home soil.
Sabella, thrown in at the deep end one year ago, started
badly with a 1-0 defeat to Venezuela in the World Cup qualifiers
but has since steadied the ship.
He has settled Sergio Romero as the goalkeeper, a four-man
defence with Federico Fernandez and Ezequiel Garay forming the
partnership at the centre, and Javier Mascherano and Fernando
Gago patrolling the area in front of them.
It may not be the strongest defence in the world, but with
Argentina's wealth of attacking riches, it does not have to be.
Against the Germans, Real Madrid's left-footed winger Angel
Di Maria was employed on the right, himself producing some
mesmerising moments, with Gonzalo Higuain as a genuine number
nine and Messi playing slightly behind.
Sabella added Sergio Aguero to the mix after halftime, Messi
thrived and the Germans simply could not cope.
"In the second half, Messi combined well with Aguero who
gave him more options," he said.
"We played as a team," added Sabella, something which has
not always been the case in the recent past.
(Writing by Brian Homewood in Frankfurt; Editing by John
O'Brien)