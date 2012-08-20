BUENOS AIRES Aug 20 Jose Sand scored in each half to give Racing Club a dominant 2-0 win over 10-man Independiente in their derby clash on Sunday.

The two teams, whose stadiums stand three hundred metres apart in the industrial neighbourhood of Avellaneda, share one of the bitterest rivalries in Argentina, although Sunday's match was amply controlled by hosts Racing.

Sand put them ahead in the 28th minute following an incisive move down the right and Independiente's problems worsened when Claudio Morel Rodriguez was sent off for a second bookable offence on the stroke of halftime.

The much-travelled Sand added the second in the 74th minute as he turned in Ricardo Centurion's pass to leave Racing as one of three teams on seven points from three games at the top of the table, alongside Colon and Godoy Cruz.

River Plate made it two wins in three games on their return to the top flight as they overcame Tigre 3-2. River scored all their goals in the first half with Manuel Lanzini notching the winner. (Reporting by Luis Ampuero, writing by Brian Homewood. Editing by Patrick Johnston)