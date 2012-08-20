BUENOS AIRES Aug 20 Jose Sand scored in each
half to give Racing Club a dominant 2-0 win over 10-man
Independiente in their derby clash on Sunday.
The two teams, whose stadiums stand three hundred metres
apart in the industrial neighbourhood of Avellaneda, share one
of the bitterest rivalries in Argentina, although Sunday's match
was amply controlled by hosts Racing.
Sand put them ahead in the 28th minute following an incisive
move down the right and Independiente's problems worsened when
Claudio Morel Rodriguez was sent off for a second bookable
offence on the stroke of halftime.
The much-travelled Sand added the second in the 74th minute
as he turned in Ricardo Centurion's pass to leave Racing as one
of three teams on seven points from three games at the top of
the table, alongside Colon and Godoy Cruz.
River Plate made it two wins in three games on their return
to the top flight as they overcame Tigre 3-2. River scored all
their goals in the first half with Manuel Lanzini notching the
winner.
(Reporting by Luis Ampuero, writing by Brian Homewood. Editing
by Patrick Johnston)