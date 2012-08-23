By Rex Gowar
| BUENOS AIRES
BUENOS AIRES Aug 23 Christian Diaz's
rollercoaster ride at Independiente continues on Saturday at
home to Argentine champions Arsenal with the coach facing an
uncertain future.
Diaz's days in charge looked numbered after last weekend's
2-0 defeat by bitter Avellaneda suburb rivals Racing Club,
Independiente's 10th successive league match without a victory
dating back to last season.
The club's own "barrabravas" hooligan fans are suspected of
being responsible for a bomb attack earlier this week on the
administrative offices of Independiente, who have picked up two
points out of a possible nine in the season that kicked off
three weeks ago.
Yet, on Wednesday, Boca Juniors provided the opposition for
a heartening performance in a 3-3 draw away at La Bombonera in
the first leg of a second-round tie in the Copa Sudamericana,
South America's equivalent of the Europa League.
Diaz did not speak to reporters after the match but defender
Roberto Russo said he looked well pleased in the changing room,
saying: "He was satisfied with the team's change of image."
Perhaps wearing a shirt with "King of Cups" printed on the
back lifted Independiente, record seven times Libertadores Cup
winners, to fight for a chance to remain in the Sudamericana
which they won two years ago.
Independiente, though, are far from the dominant side that
shone between 1964 and 1984 when they lifted South America's
elite club crown seven times.
Silencing La Bombonera for the second time in five months is
what appears to have sparked them to come back from conceding
three goals and draw with a twice-taken penalty in added time by
striker Ernesto "Tecla" (Key) Farias.
"We need consistency, we can't just be satisfied with this
(result). Against Arsenal we need the points," team captain
Farias told reporters.
"We had a good match, let's hope it helps us stay on this
track. We have the players, it depends on us," added the
32-year-old striker after his ninth goal against Boca with four
different clubs.
Farias scored a hat-trick including the stoppage-time winner
when Independiente, on Diaz's debut as a first team coach, upset
Boca 5-4 at La Bombonera in March, sparking a run of five wins
in eight league matches.
Diaz needs another such spell after the present run of 10
matches without a win, starting on Saturday (2320 GMT) against
Arsenal at their Libertadores de America ground.
Independiente are bottom of the separate relegation
standings which are determined by teams' average points over
three seasons.
(Editing by Alison Wildey)