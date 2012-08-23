BUENOS AIRES Aug 23 Christian Diaz's rollercoaster ride at Independiente continues on Saturday at home to Argentine champions Arsenal with the coach facing an uncertain future.

Diaz's days in charge looked numbered after last weekend's 2-0 defeat by bitter Avellaneda suburb rivals Racing Club, Independiente's 10th successive league match without a victory dating back to last season.

The club's own "barrabravas" hooligan fans are suspected of being responsible for a bomb attack earlier this week on the administrative offices of Independiente, who have picked up two points out of a possible nine in the season that kicked off three weeks ago.

Yet, on Wednesday, Boca Juniors provided the opposition for a heartening performance in a 3-3 draw away at La Bombonera in the first leg of a second-round tie in the Copa Sudamericana, South America's equivalent of the Europa League.

Diaz did not speak to reporters after the match but defender Roberto Russo said he looked well pleased in the changing room, saying: "He was satisfied with the team's change of image."

Perhaps wearing a shirt with "King of Cups" printed on the back lifted Independiente, record seven times Libertadores Cup winners, to fight for a chance to remain in the Sudamericana which they won two years ago.

Independiente, though, are far from the dominant side that shone between 1964 and 1984 when they lifted South America's elite club crown seven times.

Silencing La Bombonera for the second time in five months is what appears to have sparked them to come back from conceding three goals and draw with a twice-taken penalty in added time by striker Ernesto "Tecla" (Key) Farias.

"We need consistency, we can't just be satisfied with this (result). Against Arsenal we need the points," team captain Farias told reporters.

"We had a good match, let's hope it helps us stay on this track. We have the players, it depends on us," added the 32-year-old striker after his ninth goal against Boca with four different clubs.

Farias scored a hat-trick including the stoppage-time winner when Independiente, on Diaz's debut as a first team coach, upset Boca 5-4 at La Bombonera in March, sparking a run of five wins in eight league matches.

Diaz needs another such spell after the present run of 10 matches without a win, starting on Saturday (2320 GMT) against Arsenal at their Libertadores de America ground.

Independiente are bottom of the separate relegation standings which are determined by teams' average points over three seasons.