BUENOS AIRES, Sept 13 San Lorenzo stayed top of the Argentine championship despite having two men sent off in a 1-0 defeat against their neighbours and bitter rivals Huracan.

Patricio Toranzo scored with a free kick from an unlikely position midway through the second half of Saturday night's match to end San Lorenzo's unbeaten run of 13 league matches.

Toranzo appeared as if he was going to cross the ball into the area but instead caught Sebastian Torrico napping as he floated the ball into the net at the goalkeeper's near post.

San Lorenzo lost their heads when Julio Bufarini was dismissed in the 76th minute for a wild tackle and defender Matias Caruzo followed three minutes later for a second bookable offence.

"I've nothing to complain about, we did everything we could and Huracan were clear winners," said San Lorenzo coach Edgardo Bauza.

San Lorenzo, last year's South American champions, lead the 30-team table with 50 points from 24 games, one ahead of Boca Juniors who meet bitter rivals River Plate on Sunday.

Independiente thumped fourth-placed Racing Club 3-0 in the meeting of two clubs whose respective stadiums are only a few hundred metres apart in the industrial district of Avellaneda.

Martin Benitez gave hosts Independiente the lead after 32 minutes, turning the ball in after a quick exchange of passes, and Racing were in further trouble when Marcos Acuna was sent off three minutes later for elbowing.

Jesus Mendez, who scored direct from a free kick, and Diego Vera added two more in the last ten minutes for the Red Devils who are sixth.

Godoy Cruz, coached by former Real Madrid, Manchester United and AS Roma defender Gabriel Heinze, won 2-1 at San Martin to hand their hosts a first home defeat for 15 months. (Reporting by Luis Ampuero; writing by Brian Homewood; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)