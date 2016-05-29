(Adds details, background)

By Luis Ampuero

BUENOS AIRES, May 29 Lanus overwhelmed San Lorenzo 4-0 in the Argentine championship final on Sunday to win their second league title.

The victory at the River Plate stadium was a deserved finish for Lanus, who were the best team in the competition.

Lanus, a modest club from the southern suburbs of the capital who won their first title in 2007, had reached the final as runaway winners of Group B, finishing six points clear of second-placed Estudiantes after winning 12 of their 16 matches.

San Lorenzo, chasing a 13th title, squeezed into the final by winning Group A by a point from Godoy Cruz last weekend.

Striker Oscar Benitez headed Lanus in front in the 18th minute and Paraguayan Miguel Almiron snuffed out San Lorenzo's bid to get back into the match with a fine solo goal for the second 13 minutes into the second half.

Jose Sand, the tournament's top scorer who was part of the 2007 title side, added the third and his 15th goal in the 64th, and midfielder Lautaro Acosta rounded off the win in the 88th.

Both finalists qualified for next year's South American Copa Libertadores.

THIRD BERTH

Estudiantes, four times Libertadores winners, beat Godoy Cruz 1-0 on Saturday in a playoff for a third Argentine berth in next year's elite South American tournament.

Argentinos Juniors, who won the Copa Libertadores in 1985 and their third league title in 2010, were relegated.

The short, 30-team 'Transicion' championship, which began in February, was tucked between the 2015 calendar-year tournament won by Boca Juniors and a return to a season aligned with Europe from August to May.

The idea is to then gradually relegate more teams each season than are promoted to bring the championship back down to 20 over the next four seasons.

However, a group of club presidents led by the bigger teams River Plate, Boca, Racing Club and San Lorenzo are keen to form what they call a Superleague along the lines of England's Premier League with a maximum of 20 teams from next year.

The Argentine FA is due to hold a presidential election on June 30 and the outcome may determine what changes are made to the various divisions. (Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Ken Ferris)