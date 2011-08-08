By Rex Gowar
| BUENOS AIRES
BUENOS AIRES Aug 8 A spitting incident
involving Juan Roman Riquelme and a paltry total of 14 goals in
nine matches heralded the start of the Argentine season at the
weekend.
Riquelme went to take a corner towards the end of Boca
Juniors's 0-0 draw at Olimpo's small ground in Bahia Blanca and
was spat at by a fan through the perimeter fence.
"People are used to doing this in our country and nothing
surprises (you)," the creative midfielder told reporters.
The 33-year-old, still one of the outstanding players in the
league, also complained about the state of Olimpo's pitch.
"I don't think you can get a good match in this ground ...
the match was bad. Neither side did much to win it," said
Riquelme, a member of the Argentina team that reached the 2006
World Cup quarter-finals.
"When you can't win, you have to not lose."
Estudiantes, without Juan Sebastian Veron who is still short
of fitness after foot surgery in May, were held 0-0 at Newell's
Old Boys in Rosario.
There were also four 1-1 draws including Saturday's match at
Godoy Cruz in Mendoza where champions Velez Sarsfield came from
a goal down to dominate the second half and equalise through
substitute Ivan Bella.
San Lorenzo had the better of their home match against Lanus
but conceded a first-half goal to Uruguayan Mario Reguerio and
squandered a string of chances before losing 1-0.
Colon scored twice in three minutes for a 2-1 win at Arsenal
and promoted Atletico Rafaela stunned Banfield 2-0 away on
Friday night with two goals from former Independiente striker
Dario Gandin, back from a spell with Necaxa in Mexico.
