BUENOS AIRES May 25 Coach Jorge Almiron resigned on Monday from Argentine giants Independiente the day after his team lost their "clasico" 1-0 at Racing Club.

Almiron is the ninth coach in Argentina's top flight to have left his job this season.

"Jorge Almiron handed in his resignation and is no longer Independiente's coach," the club, who have gone seven league matches without a win, announced on their Twitter account (@Independiente).

The Red devils have 16 points from 13 matches, 12 points behind joint leaders San Lorenzo and Boca Juniors.

Former Inter Milan and Argentina striker Diego Milito inadvertently put the final nail in Almiron's coffin on Sunday at Racing's Cilindro ground when he converted a penalty for his side's victory in the second biggest derby in Argentina.

Independiente, one of Argentina's so-called Big Five, are record seven times winners of the South American Libertadores Cup and have won the Argentine league title 14 times, the last in 2002. (Reporting by Luis Ampuero; Writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Justin Palmer)