BUENOS AIRES Aug 30 Americo Gallego made a defiant statement of intent on Thursday when he took charge of Argentine side Independiente, who are battling to avoid being relegated from the top flight for the first time.

"I came here to fight at the top (of the standings) and not against relegation," the coach, who signed for one season, told reporters.

"All the teams I've taken charge of, the word champion has been in my mind."

Gallego, a World Cup winner with Argentina as a midfielder in 1978, has already steered Independiente to the title but that was 10 years ago.

The 57-year-old, starting his third spell at the club, replaced Christian Diaz, who resigned after Saturday's 2-0 home loss to champions Arsenal with the team bottom of the relegation standings.

Independiente, one of Argentina's "Big Five" clubs whose record seventh Libertadores Cup title dates back to 1984, have gone 11 league matches without a win and taken only two points and scored no goals in their four games this season.

"For now we have problems scoring goals and the players were not confident to dribble past an opponent. That's what I told them in our first talk," Gallego said.

This poor record has helped push them down the three-season relegation averages into bottom place and they fear a similar fate to fellow giants River Plate, relegated for the first time 14 months ago.

One bright spot this season was eliminating Boca Juniors in the second round of the Copa Sudamericana, South Americas equivalent of the Europa League.

They drew the first leg 3-3 away under Diaz last week and held Boca 0-0 at home under caretaker Enrique Borrelli on Wednesday to go through on the away goals rule, despite having defender Eduardo Tuzzio dismissed in the 46th minute.

"A demonstration of the squad we have was given by the lads last night. They had a good match with 10 men," Gallego said.

The much-decorated Gallego, who as a player won the South American and world club titles with River in 1986, has also won league titles as a coach with River, Newell's Old Boys and Mexico's Toluca.

Gallego, who had been out of work since leaving Chiles Colo Colo a year ago, sits on the Independiente bench for the first time away to Godoy Cruz in Mendoza on Sunday. (Editing by Nick Mulvenney)