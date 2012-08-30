By Rex Gowar
| BUENOS AIRES
BUENOS AIRES Aug 30 Americo Gallego made a
defiant statement of intent on Thursday when he took charge of
Argentine side Independiente, who are battling to avoid being
relegated from the top flight for the first time.
"I came here to fight at the top (of the standings) and not
against relegation," the coach, who signed for one season, told
reporters.
"All the teams I've taken charge of, the word champion has
been in my mind."
Gallego, a World Cup winner with Argentina as a midfielder
in 1978, has already steered Independiente to the title but that
was 10 years ago.
The 57-year-old, starting his third spell at the club,
replaced Christian Diaz, who resigned after Saturday's 2-0 home
loss to champions Arsenal with the team bottom of the relegation
standings.
Independiente, one of Argentina's "Big Five" clubs whose
record seventh Libertadores Cup title dates back to 1984, have
gone 11 league matches without a win and taken only two points
and scored no goals in their four games this season.
"For now we have problems scoring goals and the players were
not confident to dribble past an opponent. That's what I told
them in our first talk," Gallego said.
This poor record has helped push them down the three-season
relegation averages into bottom place and they fear a similar
fate to fellow giants River Plate, relegated for the first time
14 months ago.
One bright spot this season was eliminating Boca Juniors in
the second round of the Copa Sudamericana, South Americas
equivalent of the Europa League.
They drew the first leg 3-3 away under Diaz last week and
held Boca 0-0 at home under caretaker Enrique Borrelli on
Wednesday to go through on the away goals rule, despite having
defender Eduardo Tuzzio dismissed in the 46th minute.
"A demonstration of the squad we have was given by the lads
last night. They had a good match with 10 men," Gallego said.
The much-decorated Gallego, who as a player won the South
American and world club titles with River in 1986, has also won
league titles as a coach with River, Newell's Old Boys and
Mexico's Toluca.
Gallego, who had been out of work since leaving Chiles Colo
Colo a year ago, sits on the Independiente bench for the first
time away to Godoy Cruz in Mendoza on Sunday.
(Editing by Nick Mulvenney)