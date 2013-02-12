Feb 12 Quilmes are at home to Tigre on Wednesday in a match postponed from December that could be critical for Independiente in their fight to avoid relegation for the first time.

Independiente and Quilmes are both in the Argentine first division's relegation standings, a separate table based on teams' average points over three seasons.

Independiente, record seven times South American champions, needed a good "Final" championship - the second of the season - if they are to avoid the drop in June but the Reds made a bad start last weekend.

They lost 3-1 at home to Newell's Old Boys after striker Ernesto Farias blasted a penalty over the bar with the score at 1-1 and their next match is away to champions Velez Sarsfield on Saturday.

"It happened at a key moment in the match. After the penalty the team dropped their heads," Farias said.

Quilmes may benefit from facing a weakened team if Tigre decide to field a majority of reserves to rest key players for Sunday's home clash with Boca Juniors and their Libertadores Cup Group 2 match against Paraguay's Libertad next week.

Tigre's December match was postponed because they were taking part in the final of the Copa Sudamericana, the region's equivalent of the Europa League.