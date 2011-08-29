BUENOS AIRES Aug 29 Former Mexico and Costa Rica coach Ricardo La Volpe is to take charge of Argentine first division strugglers Banfield, the 2009 Apertura champions said.

La Volpe, who quit as Costa Rica coach after last month's Copa America in Argentina, returns to the club where he began his playing career as a goalkeeper in the 1970s to take over from Sebastian Mendez, who resigned at the weekend.

Banfield, a modest club in the southern suburbs of Buenos Aires who won their only league title two years ago, are bottom of the Apertura championship standings after four defeats. They have not scored a goal and conceded seven.

"After holding telephone conversations and rapidly settling his situation, the former Banfield goalkeeper sealed his link (with us) and in the coming days will return to the country to be presented and start work at once," Banfield said on their website (www.clubabanfield.com.ar).

La Volpe, 59, the third choice keeper in Argentina's 1978 World Cup winning squad, will take charge next week prior to Banfield's Apertura championship match at home to Arsenal on Sept. 11. They are away to Tigre this Friday.

"He is a coach who has a relationship with Banfield...After a bad start to the tournament we needed an experienced coach," club president Carlos Portell told reporters.

It will be the third time La Volpe, who has spent the bulk of his coaching career in Mexico and steered the national team to the Concacaf Gold Cup title in 2004 and the second round of the 2006 World Cup finals in Germany, takes charge of a team in his home country.

Known as "Bigoton" (big moustache), the outspoken coach noted for his tactical acumen was at the helm with Boca Juniors in the 2006 Apertura championship, losing the title playoff against Estudiantes, and Velez Sarsfield in 2007.

