BUENOS AIRES Aug 29 Former Mexico and Costa
Rica coach Ricardo La Volpe is to take charge of Argentine first
division strugglers Banfield, the 2009 Apertura champions said.
La Volpe, who quit as Costa Rica coach after last month's
Copa America in Argentina, returns to the club where he began
his playing career as a goalkeeper in the 1970s to take over
from Sebastian Mendez, who resigned at the weekend.
Banfield, a modest club in the southern suburbs of Buenos
Aires who won their only league title two years ago, are bottom
of the Apertura championship standings after four defeats. They
have not scored a goal and conceded seven.
"After holding telephone conversations and rapidly settling
his situation, the former Banfield goalkeeper sealed his link
(with us) and in the coming days will return to the country to
be presented and start work at once," Banfield said on their
website (www.clubabanfield.com.ar).
La Volpe, 59, the third choice keeper in Argentina's 1978
World Cup winning squad, will take charge next week prior to
Banfield's Apertura championship match at home to Arsenal on
Sept. 11. They are away to Tigre this Friday.
"He is a coach who has a relationship with Banfield...After
a bad start to the tournament we needed an experienced coach,"
club president Carlos Portell told reporters.
It will be the third time La Volpe, who has spent the bulk
of his coaching career in Mexico and steered the national team
to the Concacaf Gold Cup title in 2004 and the second round of
the 2006 World Cup finals in Germany, takes charge of a team in
his home country.
Known as "Bigoton" (big moustache), the outspoken coach
noted for his tactical acumen was at the helm with Boca Juniors
in the 2006 Apertura championship, losing the title playoff
against Estudiantes, and Velez Sarsfield in 2007.
