BUENOS AIRES Nov 29 Racing Club beat Independiente 2-0 in the first leg of the Libertadores Cup playoff final on Sunday, earning their first win at the Libertadores de America ground in 11 years.

Striker Gustavo Bou opened the scoring against the run of play in the 37th minute when he controlled a long clearance out of the Racing half, weaved past two defenders and beat goalkeeper Diego Rodriguez.

Racing, playing without suspended captain Diego Milito, doubled their lead four minutes later when midfielder Oscar Romero swivelled in the box to bury a shot inside the bottom corner past the diving Rodriguez.

"I wanted to know what it feels like to silence a crowd as a visitor because it hadn't happened to me. I had faith I could do it and I did at a very tough ground," Bou told reporters.

Milito watched from the sidelines serving a one-match suspension after being sent off for dissent at the end of Racing's 2-1 win over Estudiantes in the playoff semi-finals.

The clash between the rivals in the Buenos Aires suburb of Avellaneda, where their grounds are only 300 metres apart, is one of the hottest in Argentina.

The teams will meet again at Racing's Cilindro next Sunday in the second leg.

The winners will join holders River Plate, first division champions Boca Juniors, San Lorenzo, Rosario Central and Huracan as Argentina's qualifiers for South America's top club competition next year.