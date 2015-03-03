JUNIN, Argentina, March 3 Keeping Sarmiento in the top flight will require the sort of nous that served coach Sergio Lippi well while overseeing two promotions in less than three years.

The modest small-town club from Junin deep in Argentina's pampas farming flatlands were promoted in December with nine other sides into a bloated new 30-team first division.

"The club has seen a lot of growth," said Lippi who started out by leading Sarmiento to the third-tier Primera B Metropolitana title in 2012.

"Now we have to try to get as many points as we can to have a tranquil passage in this league which is very hard and unequal because we must have one of the lowest budgets and are at a disadvantage with the big clubs," he told Reuters in an interview.

"We need to be smart and try by whatever means possible to fudge the difference in strength."

Sarmiento could hardly have had a tougher start to the championship as they met two of the so-called Big Five in their opening two matches before facing fellow promoted side Aldosivi at home on Monday in a match that ended 2-2.

Lippi's men lost 4-1 at home to River Plate two weeks ago and then drew 1-1 at Independiente after conceding a last-minute equaliser.

"Against River it was a bit of an error-prone match because there were two easily avoidable goals that exaggerated the result," he said.

"With Independiente we played more as a team, didn't suffer those accidents and hid the differences there are with the big teams."

Lippi said football was alone in allowing a much weaker team to beat stronger opponents.

"No other sport gives you that chance," he added, "and you don't necessarily have to get everyone behind the ball.

"There are a bunch of circumstances, strategic and due to how the game develops, that make it possible to conceal the difference and does not involve just defending.

"At Independiente we were a minute away from winning a match against big rivals and title contenders with a millionaire budget and we did so within the laws and didn't all hang from our crossbar."

NEW FORMAT

Sarmiento, where 1978 World Cup-winning captain Daniel Passarella began his career and where new Peru coach Ricardo Gareca played in 1981, are not entirely new to the first division having spent two seasons there 35 years ago.

Lippi said luck played no part in their promotion although he recognised the flaws in the controversial new format.

The championship, brainchild of late Argentine FA chief Julio Grondona, includes 10 teams promoted from the second-tier Primera B Nacional and kicked off amid widespread criticism.

"There was nothing fortuitous about it ... we profited from the mass entry of 10 teams into the first division," Lippi said.

The championship, which ends in November, replaces the two short competitions that were played over a season and were aligned with Europe from August to June since 1991.

"This tournament had birth pains ... it was unloved and people already wanted to change it after Grondona's death (in September)," Lippi said.

"There was a strong movement to shelve it despite promotion already having been settled so it's started with regrets.

"Next year there will be four teams relegated (and two promoted) so that in four or five years it can return to 20 teams," added Lippi.

"I'm sure of one thing, an Argentine first division tournament must have teams from all over the country," said Lippi, echoing Grondona's wish for a more federal championship.

The top flight has traditionally been dominated by the capital and Greater Buenos Aires plus two sides each from Rosario and La Plata.

"I'm not sure if this mechanism with 10 teams being promoted at one stroke is the right one and I don't know if 20 teams is the ideal number but if it has to be 20 let it be from the whole country," said Lippi.

With the likes of Instituto and Talleres from the strong Cordoba league in mind, he added: "There are teams from the interior that cannot be left out of a first division championship because of their history and fan base". (Editing by Tony Jimenez)