June 20 Coach Gerardo Martino has become the target of European clubs while steering Newell's Old Boys to the Argentine league title they will celebrate at home in Rosario on Sunday.

Newell's, who host Argentinos Juniors at the Marcelo Bielsa stadium on the last day of the season, secured the "Final" championship crown with a match to spare.

Martino could join the club of former Newell's players like Bielsa and Mauricio Pochettino, now at Southampton in England's Premier League, to have tasted big coaching jobs in Europe.

However, a stumbling block could be that he has told both Real Sociedad and Malaga he will not be available until Newell's are no longer involved in the Libertadores Cup having led them to next month's semi-finals.

Media reports say this has not prevented Real Madrid, though, from also looking at the 50-year-old Argentine as an alternative should their hopes of signing Italian Carlo Ancelotti fall through.

Martino, who made his name internationally steering Paraguay to the last eight at the World Cup for the first time in 2010, was at the heart of Newell's remarkable sixth first division title.

He turned down a huge offer from Colombia after quitting the Paraguay job in 2011 to return to the club where he played 509 matches as a midfielder to help steer them clear of relegation.

In 18 months in charge Martino, who has a stand named after him at the Marcelo Bielsa ground, has done much more than that.

His success stands in stark contrast to the failure of big Buenos Aires side Independiente, who changed coach three times in the same time span in their failed bid to avoid relegation for the first time last weekend.

Relegation in Argentina is determined by a separate table of teams' average points over three seasons. A single poor season does not necessarily lead to relegation but two or three can.

SEASON'S BEST

Martino, nicknamed Tata (grandad), has criticised the league format with two 19-match championships per season, named "Inicial" and "Final" in 2012/13, for the generally poor standard of football.

"In 19-match tournaments a team without a very good overall performance can become champions. I adhere to the 38-match format because there is less discussion over (the merits of) the champions," he said.

Newell's were the best team of the season, having finished second to Velez Sarsfield in the "Inicial" before winning the "Final".

There is a strong sense of belonging among players who began their careers at Newell's, reflected also in the return from Europe of Argentina World Cup players Gabriel Heinze and Maxi Rodriguez and top scorer Ignacio Scocco to form the backbone of Martino's side.

"It's a dream, we came to try to get (the team) out of a bad situation and today we're the best in Argentina," said Rodriguez.

Record 33 times champions River Plate, whose form has been irregular as they rebuild after promotion a year ago, vied with Newell's for the title until a crushing 5-1 defeat at Lanus last weekend.

They will, however, also have a say over the remaining third relegation place after Union and Independiente when they host San Martin, who need only a draw to survive at Argentinos' expense.