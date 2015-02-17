BUENOS AIRES Feb 17 Reinaldo Merlo has lasted just one Argentine first division championship match as coach of promoted Colon, parting company with the club by mutual accord on Monday after Saturday's 2-0 defeat at San Lorenzo.

Merlo, who had a statue erected outside Racing Club's Cilindro stadium after memorably steering them to their first league title for 35 years in 2001, earned Colon promotion back to an extended 30-team top flight in December.

"Club Atletico Colon informs that by mutual accord with the coaching staff headed by Reinaldo Carlos Merlo, it has been decided to end their contractual link with the club," Colon said on their website (www.clubcolon.com.ar).

Directors and players of the Santa Fe-based club criticised Colon's performance in their opening match at San Lorenzo's Nuevo Gasometro ground with former Velez Sarsfield midfielder David Ramirez particularly scathing.

"I hate to say it but after the second goal it looked as if we'd thrown in the towel. This is the first division and there's a lot we must correct, if not things will go badly for us," Ramirez said.

Colon said reserve team coach Javier Lopez was taking charge of the first team, while local media reported that former Argentina international Gabriel Batistuta, who was sporting director at Colon in 2012/13, was among candidates for the vacant position.

Ten teams were promoted in December from the second-tier Primera B Nacional to help form the unprecedented 30-team championship. (Reporting by Rex Gowar)