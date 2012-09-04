By Rex Gowar
| BUENOS AIRES, Sept 4
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 4 Lionel Messi's Argentina
put the love of their fans to a new test in a World Cup
qualifier against Paraguay on Friday after the thrill of their
captain's nine goals in five games.
Messi scored hat-tricks in victories against Brazil and
Switzerland and one apiece in wins over Colombia, Ecuador and
Germany following the jeers from their 1-1 draw with Bolivia
last November.
"We knew we had to change things after Bolivia," Messi told
a news conference at Argentina's Ezeiza headquarters on Tuesday.
"We knew we had to infect the fans with our results and our
game."
Argentina began their five-match winning streak away to
Colombia four days after the Bolivia disappointment, coming from
behind to win 2-1 with goals from Messi and Sergio Aguero.
A 3-1 win over the Swiss in Berne was followed by a 4-0 rout
of Ecuador in Buenos Aires in their next qualifier in June. They
beat 2014 World Cup hosts Brazil 4-3 in a friendly in New Jersey
a week later and Germany in Frankfurt last month.
The match at the 57,000-capacity Kempes stadium in Cordoba
is a sellout.
"The fans are expectant and so are we. Let's hope it will be
all good for the national team and we get three points," Messi
said.
Messi is under no illusions, though, about how hard
Paraguay will be to beat despite playing under new coach Gerardo
Pelusso after sacking Francisco Arce due to poor results.
"They are always complicated, whatever form they're in. The
qualifiers are very difficult," Messi said.
"Maybe they're not coming here at their best but we know the
quality of players they have. They're a tough team and will make
things difficult for us."
Argentina are third in the South American group with 10
points from five matches, two points fewer than leaders Chile,
who have a bye on Friday, and one behind Uruguay, who visit
Colombia.
Paraguay, quarter-finalists in South Africa in 2010, are one
from bottom of the nine-team group with four points.
(Editing by Stephen Wood)