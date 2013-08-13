Aug 13 Lionel Messi will not lead Argentina against Italy in Wednesday's friendly in Rome after pulling out with muscle fatigue, Argentine media reported.

Rumours of Messi's absence before the rival teams had an audience with Pope Francis at the Vatican were confirmed by Guillermo Tofoni, who arranges Argentina's friendly matches, La Nacion reported on its sports website (www.canchallena.lanacion.com.ar).

Messi was due to return to Barcelona on Wednesday morning to continue his treatment on his left thigh with Inter Milan forward Rodrigo Palacio his most likely replacement in coach Alejandro Sabella's starting lineup. (Reporting by Rex Gowar in London, editing by Ed Osmond)