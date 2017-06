May 5 FIFA has lifted a four-match suspension on Argentina forward Lionel Messi, world soccer's ruling body said on Friday.

Messi, 29, was banned for insulting an assistant referee during a World Cup qualifier against Chile in March.

FIFA's appeal committee described Messi's behaviour as "reproachable" but decided the evidence against him was insufficient. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Toby Chopra)