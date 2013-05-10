BUENOS AIRES May 10 San Lorenzo goalkeeper Pablo Migliore has been released on bail after spending 40 days in prison on charges of perverting the course of justice in a murder investigation.

But Migliore, whose bail was set at 500,000 Argentine pesos ($95,700), who is free to resume training with San Lorenzo but is ineligible to play in their remaining seven matches of the season because they have signed a replacement.

"After my family, my priority is San Lorenzo and I'll adapt to what the club decides," Migliore, who was released on Thursday, told reporters outside his home on Friday.

"The moment the judge told me of my release, my soul returned to my body," added Migliore, who said his time in prison had been a nightmare.

San Lorenzo signed goalkeeper Sebastian Torrico, a reserve at first division rivals Godoy Cruz, as a temporary replacement in their squad until the season ends in six weeks' time.

The 31-year-old Migliore was arrested on March 31 by police who entered the Nuevo Gasometro ground at the end of San Lorenzo's home match against Newell's Old Boys in Argentina's "Final" league championship.

Migliore was suspected of aiding Maximiliano Mazzaro, an alleged high-ranking member of Boca Juniors' hard core barrabrava fans group, who are often associated with football hooliganism.

Mazzaro, who Migliore told the judge was a childhood friend, is wanted by police for his alleged role in the death of Ernesto Cirino, who died from injuries sustained in a 2011 beating.

Migliore's lawyer Oliver Tezanos told reporters the player gave the judge details of his relationship with Mazzaro but had no idea his friend was a wanted man.

Tezanos denied media reports Migliore had negotiated his release by incriminating barrabravas and club directors with possible links to Mazzaro.

"It's a lie he spoke of directors or barrabravas. Pablo is no grass but you never know how some crazy guy might react," Tezanos told reporters outside court on Thursday.

San Lorenzo, who are eighth in the championship standings with 17 points from 12 matches, nine points behind leaders Lanus, are at home to Boca Juniors on Saturday.

Matias Ibanez, Migliore's regular reserve, has kept goal for the Saints since the team captain's arrest.

($1 = 5.2262 Argentine pesos) (Reporting by Rex Gowar; editing by Ken Ferris)