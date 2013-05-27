BUENOS AIRES May 27 Argentine goalkeeper Pablo Migliore, who spent 40 days in prison on charges of perverting the course of justice in a murder investigation, is set to join Dinamo Zagreb.

The 31-year-old, who rescinded his contract with first division San Lorenzo after his release, said on Monday he was looking forward to a fresh start abroad.

"I got the chance to go and play abroad and I want to take advantage of it," Migliore told TyC Sports before leaving for Croatia. "The team qualified for the (European) Champions League preliminary round.

"Today I went to see the judge to sort out the last papers in the case. He's amenable (to the move) and with time we'll see if he needs me to return," Migliore added of the ongoing investigation.

He was arrested on March 31 on suspicion of aiding an alleged high-ranking member of Boca Juniors' hard core barrabrava fans wanted for his alleged role in the death of a man who died from injuries sustained in a 2011 beating.

Migliore played for Huracan, Boca and Racing Club before joining San Lorenzo in 2009. (Reporting by Rex Gowar; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)