BUENOS AIRES, June 22 Colombia midfielder
Giovanni Moreno flew to China on Friday to become Shanghai
Shenhua's latest recruit under former Argentina coach Sergio
Batista.
The gifted 25-year-old will join Ivory Coast striker Didier
Drogba and former France forward Nicolas Anelka at the ambitious
Chinese side for a transfer fee that, according to media
reports, is worth $9 million.
"There are opportunities that come about and you have to
take them to see what happens," Moreno told TyC Sports
television before boarding a plane for China.
"China is not a market that pleases many people but there's
something about the players this team has that motivates me."
Moreno joined Racing from Atletico Nacional of Colombia in
July 2010 and his silky skills had him widely regarded as the
best player of the Apertura championship won by Estudiantes in
the first half of Argentina's 2010/11 season.
However, in the opening match of the Clausura in February
2011 he damaged knee ligaments and was out for seven months,
missing out on playing for his country at the Copa America in
Argentina last July.
Moreno failed to recapture his best form this season and
Racing have had a poor Clausura after finishing second to Boca
Juniors in the Apertura in December.
Local media reports also said Batista had phoned Boca
captain Juan Roman Riquelme to try to tempt him to join Shenhua.
"We're going to listen to the proposal. Roman has always
said he's a Boca fan and wants to retire at the club although
this will depend more on him," Boca president Daniel Angelici
was quoted as saying.
(Reporting by Luis Ampuero, writing by Rex Gowar in London,
editing by Tony Jimenez)