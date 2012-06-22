By Brian Hagenbuch
| BUENOS AIRES, June 22
BUENOS AIRES, June 22 After a fan held a gun to
his knee and threatened to end his career unless he quit
Argentina's Racing Club, China may not be far enough away for
Colombia's Giovanni Moreno.
The 25-year-old midfielder flew out of Buenos Aires on
Friday bound for China to join Shanghai Shenua's growing pool of
top international talent in a transfer reported to be worth $9
million.
An attacking midfielder, Moreno has spent almost two years
at Racing, one of Argentina's "Big Five" teams.
His midfield skills excited Racing fans, but his performance
fell off after he damaged knee ligaments early last year and was
out of action for seven months.
Racing also struggled for form and are near the bottom of
the standings in the Clausura championship which ends this
weekend.
"You always want to be champion. One day you are, the next
you're not. That's the way football is but I'll always be very
grateful to the people at Racing," Moreno said early on Friday
at the airport as he headed for China.
The gun incident last month exposed the aggression of
Argentina's 'barrabravas', hardcore hooligan fans who wield
power over clubs and players.
Moreno's transfer comes during a week when Argentine
officials shut down a section of River Plate's stands after a
fan stabbed another to death.
Officials also contemplated shutting down Boca Juniors'
Bombonera in the wake of incidents last week when barrabravas
lit illegal flares and an object thrown from the crowd struck a
linesman in the mouth.
Many blame the violence in Argentine soccer on the high
levels of impunity surrounding the barrabravas, who gain power
through club and political connections.
Javier Cantero, the president of Racing's cross-town rivals
Independiente, has vowed to eradicate the hooligans from his
club. His fight was greeted with support from Independiente
fans, but also a bomb threat at a school run by the club.
Cantero has asked for help from the government and the
Argentine Football Association but complains he has received
little more than lip service.
State-run television Futbol para Todos (Football for
Everyone) is running a tagline during games reading "barrabravas
'no', fans 'yes'."
However, commentators say it will likely take much more to
root out the hooligans, which means Argentina may find it
increasingly difficult to keep local players at home and attract
international talent like Moreno.
(Additional reporting by Luis Ampuero; editing by Rex Gowar
and Clare Fallon)